Summit in progress for the new AC Milan stadium. The meeting between the mayor Beppe Sala and the Rossoneri top management is taking place at Palazzo Marino, specifically the managing director Giorgio Furlani and the president Paolo Scaroni. Red Bird owner Gerry Cardinale isn’t in Milan yet, though. His arrival is expected in the next few hours. Meanwhile, the upper floors of Milan will discuss with the mayor the possibility of a new facility in the La Maura area.