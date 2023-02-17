The high number of signings, as well as the investment of more than 600 million euros in the last two markets have made Chelsea feel obliged to sell pieces in the summer with two reasons ahead. The first is to clean up the club’s internal finances, which today are much more towards loss than gain, and the second is to avoid problems with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play in the near future.
A few days ago we informed you in 90min of the list of up to 20 footballers who belong to the club and who have their bags ready in case they have to leave: from players who will not be renewed or who have decided not to renew, to players who will be transferred or assigned in summer. Such is the case of Christian Pulisic, one of the most valuable signings in the club’s history and who never ended up being the world talent that he painted during his time at Dortmund.
The best-placed team to finalize his signing is Atlético de Madrid, as it could be a bargaining chip for João Félix, however, Milan does not close the door on the arrival of the American. The fashion city club is having serious problems with the signing of Rafael Leao’s renewal and they could be forced to sell him this summer. If so, the Italians see Pulisic as the perfect replacement, a goal they have had for several years.
