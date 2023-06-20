Milan grabs the key victory of the series, folds Virtus Bologna and sees the finish line closer after game 5, 79-72. A great Shields drags the Italian champions into the decisive quarter, the match of the Belinelli-Hackett-Cordinier trio is not enough for Segafredo, betrayed by Teodosic. Wednesday match 6 in Bologna where Milan can sew the third star on its chest.

Milan-Virtus 79-72

—

Good start for the bianconeri pushed by the verve of an ever-precious Cordinier on both sides of the pitch, Olimpia’s response was immediate and put their nose forward on the Melli-Voigtmann axis, 9-5. Rough match as expected, Bologna asks its great veteran for help, Belinelli replies present, exchange of triples between Pajola and Baron, 26-24 at the first siren. The defense of coach Ettore Messina’s troop rises again by blows, the Forum pushes the hosts who flee until plus 9: 35-26, another torpedo from Baron. The guests don’t give up, Hackett proudly leads the mini recovery of Virtus, of Shields the plus 5 which seals the partial at the interval, 42-37. After the long break, the intensity of the match increases again, many mistakes and hasty conclusions from both sides, Biligha’s energy is a factor in the new extension of the Italian champions who also reach a double-digit lead, 54-43 . With Teodosic unjustifiably absent, Hackett and Belinelli are still keeping the Black Vs in contact, partial 11-0 for the new -2. Last quarter with skyrocketing tension, the red-and-white crowd ignites at the plays of Napier and Shields, Shengelia signs the last Bolognese acute with the challenge still with only one possession away between the two rivals, 67-65. The finish is still all about Shields and his teammates, the former Trento scores the key baskets, Milan claws the challenge and brings the pressure in game 6 on the shoulders of the black and whites.