Procession of male and female students today, March 8, in Milan on the occasion of Women's Day. Many boys and girls are demonstrating against patriarchal violence and for Palestine.

After having defaced the huge Emporio Armani billboard in via Broletto, the students of the Ccs Riot Maker collective demonstrating in Milan on the occasion of the strike on 8 March also targeted the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in via Cordusio by lighting a pink smoke bomb in front of the headquarters: “Boycott Starbucks, finance Israel – they shouted – they have blood on their hands”. The same action was carried out against the Zara store on the corner of Via Torino. The students daubed one of the windows with red paint and attached white signs to it with the words: “Zara 100% greenwashing”, “Zara, accomplices of the genocide”.