Tonight around 6.30 pm a man stabbed several people in the Milanofiori shopping center in Assago. According to an initial report, a man, a 30-year-old supermarket cashier, died while being transported to the hospital. Three others would be in serious condition. The mall was evacuated. The cashier died on the way to the hospital. Among the seriously injured there is the Monza player Pablo Marí.

The intervention of the rescuers is still in progress: on the spot there are the carabinieri and six 118 ambulances. Again according to an initial reconstruction, the attacker – who had a problem with depression and had been subjected to mandatory health treatment – allegedly grabbed a knife from the supermarket shelves and he would have stabbed people, most likely chosen at random. Other customers would then have stopped him, handing him over to the carabinieri.

According to the rescuers, among the injured there are four men, three of them young – aged 28, 30 and 40 – and an elderly person of 80, as well as two elderly women, who are the least serious. The most serious is a 30-year-old boy, rushed to Rozzano, in cardio-circulatory arrest, hit in the chest and abdomen. The Spanish footballer in force at Monza Marì has been transported to the Niguarda hospital, where he is about to be joined by the CEO of the club Adriano Galliani and the coach, Raffaele Palladino. The player, taken on loan from Arsenal, was wounded in the chest, but he is conscious and not in a serious condition.

The attacker, a 46-year-old Italian, has already been stopped by the Corsico carabinieri. Also according to an initial reconstruction, the attacker grabbed a knife from the supermarket shelves and stabbed the five people, it is not yet known if they were hit by chance.