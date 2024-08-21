It would not be accidental that Alexander Reyes, a 27-year-old Peruvian man who died in hospital on the evening of Tuesday, August 20 after two days of agony in the intensive care unit, was run over. From via Cilea to the Satellite district of Pioltello (Milan) the boy had been transported during the night between Sunday and Monday in very serious conditions to the emergency room of Niguarda.

The incident, which initially seemed to be a road homicide, with a hit-and-run driver mowing down Reyes as he was crossing the street, is taking on other contours as the hours pass. From some elements in the hands of the Pioltello Carabinieri, it would have emerged that Reyes knew the driver of the white small car captured on an amateur video.

Using his cell phone, the author filmed only the white car from an apartment in a condominium overlooking the street, stopping briefly about twenty meters from Reyes’ body on the ground, then putting it into gear, discarding Reyes’ body on the asphalt in the middle of the road, and driving away. Other footage would give investigators a clearer picture.

Milan, gold necklace snatched from a 21-year-old at the Duomo stop on the M1: two young people arrested



That is, of a previous moment and at another point on the road where Reyes would have had a confrontation with the driver and that only at a later moment would have been hit. Perhaps after having thrown himself on the car in an unlikely attempt to block it. The investigators – from what they have learned – have been able to identify the model and license plate of the car, but they still do not know who was driving it that evening.

Complicating the reconstruction of the episode is the contradictory testimony of Reyes’ 34-year-old girlfriend found by the military when they intervened in Via Cilea the other night. The prosecutor on duty Barbara Benzi, alerted by the hospital after the man’s death for the authorization to donate his organs, ordered an autopsy to clarify the causes of death.