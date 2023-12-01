Milan, Maldini: “This is why I was fired by Gerry Cardinale”

Milan, Maldini: “Fired by Gerry Cardinale for bad relations with Furlani”

Paolo Maldini is back in the spotlight after his dismissal from Milan on 5 June 2023. “Gerry Cardinale called me for breakfast and after a comment about Zlatan’s farewell to football he told me that he wanted to change and that Ricky Massara and I were fired. I asked him why and he told me about bad relations with Furlani. So I said to him: have I ever called you to complain about Furlani? Never”, the words of the former AC Milan sporting director in a long interview with La Repubblica. “There was also a joke from him about the Champions League semi-final lost to Inter, but let’s say that the motivations seemed a little weak to me . The so-called assumptions, the sporting and economic objectives at the beginning of the season, had been sensationally exceeded: elimination from the Champions League, qualification for the next Champions League and passage to a round in the Europa League were hypothesized.”

Maldini on the methods of dismissal from Milan: “If the owners want to change the organization chart they have the right. Even in this case, however, the methods are important and many things did not go as they should have, out of respect for the people and their roles. I had to discuss find an agreement and not to give up my rights, but I immediately told CEO Furlani that the last thing I wanted was a dispute with the club: you realise, I explained to him, that it would be the second lawsuit for a legend of the club to the Milan ownership group in two years, after the (loss!) with Boban? One thing is certain: my love for Milan will always be unconditional”

Milan, Maldini on Sandro Tonali

“We would have done everything possible not to let him go, even in the face of such an important offer. We have never been totally against the sale of one of our important players, but there wasn’t a real need either,” Paolo Maldini’s words on Sandro Tonali

Milan, Maldini on the relationship with Gerry Cardinale

Paolo Maldini responds to AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale who had defined him as an individualist: “It confuses individualism with the desire to be responsible in making the decisions required by my role and perhaps paying the consequences. Those who have played football at a high level are less afraid of failure, having been judged every three days all their lives This represents a great advantage and has a great impact on a company, but it may not be appreciated by those who are not open to discussion and do not even share the idea of ​​answering for their own mistakes, which for me is very normal, healthy” . The former AC Milan captain talks about his relationship with Cardinale in his two years at the club: “I met Cardinale in passing during some Champions League matches, but in the space of a year I only had a chat about how the match was going. sports management. He wrote me 4 messages for the various stages of the shift, without even calling me. The first thing he told me, when we met, was that we had to trust each other. I trusted and sincerely Everyone knows how it happened. I believe that the decision to fire me and Massara had been made many months before. And in retrospect I am forced to reconsider the relationship with some people who worked with me and who certainly find it difficult for me. imagine otherwise, they were already aware of that decision.” Paolo Maldini underlines: “The concept was conveyed that Massara and I were separated because we did not share objectives and market strategies: nothing could be further from the truth. If we talk about the conditions of engagement, I have never had the power of signature even for loans – the words from the former Milan defender to La Repubblica – Every player who was signed was chosen by me, Boban and Massara, every choice shared with the CEO and with the owners. But the signat