Genoa – Turnaround in Milan. The owners have communicated to Maldini and Massara that they are no longer part of the company’s plans: only the official announcement is awaited. Paolo Maldini, director of the technical area, and sporting director Ricky Massara were released today from ownership of Milan, in the meeting with Gerry Cardinale.

As Sky sports reports, only wait for the official announcementbut the decision was taken by the property which exonerated the two managers, both linked to Milan with contracts until 2024. On Monday morning, in a hotel in the center of Milan, there was a meeting between Maldini and the club owner, Gerry Cardinale.

No confrontation but only a quick communication from the number one of Red Bird who would have given the news of the exemption of the manager of the technical area and of the sporting director, Ricky Massara. Milan shouldn’t replace the two managers with new figures, but opting for an internal solution with more powers for the managing director Giorgio Furlani and the scouting chief Geoffrey Moncada.