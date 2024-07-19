Álvaro Morata (Madrid, 31 years old) will play for Milan until 2028 as had been pointed out in recent days. The forward, captain of the Spanish team that won the European Championship, is leaving Atlético de Madrid, to whom the Italian club has paid the 13 million euros of his release clause, the condition that the colchoneros had imposed to let him go, and is signing for the Rossoneri for four seasons with the option for one more. Morata thus leaves Atlético after five years, a club he first joined on loan from Chelsea. This will be his third experience in Italy, after the two spells he played at Juventus (2014-16 and 2020-22), a country that is his second home, as it is where he met his wife, Alice Campello, with whom he has four children.

On Tuesday afternoon, Morata went to Atlético’s training camp in Los Ángeles de San Rafael to say goodbye to his teammates. There weren’t many of them because those who played in the Euro Cup and the Copa América were absent for vacation. There were Koke, Marcos Llorente, Azpilicueta and Riquelme, four of his best friends, to whom he announced in person that he was leaving. The captain of the Spanish national team also said goodbye to Diego Pablo Simeone and his coaching staff. The Argentine coach preferred him to stay and had communicated this to the club and to the player himself. The forward, in fact, initially planned to stay, and on July 2, faced with a strong offer from Saudi Arabia, he posted on his social networks, in line with those of the club, a message in which he stated that he was staying. “I can’t imagine what it must be like to win with this shirt and I won’t stop until I get it,” he wrote.

The change of heart came with the development of the Euro Cup. The criticism for his mistakes in front of goal that has haunted him throughout his career increased again. It was not the only emotional setback this season, as a big one was the one he missed at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion in the Champions League quarter-finals and was replaced by Simeone at half-time. Now, Morata has preferred to leave Spain. He has never understood that, being a player who gives his all on the field in tasks less showy than scoring, he could have a large number of detractors. Even less did he understand that some of them showed him animosity in the presence of his children, his wife or his closest friends. Morata does not want to live through those episodes again and hear his children tell him that they do not understand why he is being insulted. Italy is his wife’s country, and according to him, the only one in which he has been respected. Yesterday, on his social media, before the start of his holidays with his family, he added two hearts, one red and one black, a clear nod to his new club. Morata will continue his career at Milan.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.