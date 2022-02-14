Milan, Maignan-Leao, the action is a tribute to the former president

In yesterday’s goal with which the Milan beat the Sampdoria and returned to the top of the championship of A leaguealbeit Inter still has one race still to recover, there was the whole season of the Rossoneri up to here. A team capable of overturning an action, transforming it in an instant from defensive to offensiveas the team showed to behave Pegs towards theInterlong chaser and then after the Derby and yesterday’s race sped by in front of all, candidadosi seriously like the new team to beat. Three successes in a row, one after the other, 7 goals in turnover, only one immediately, two in the league, one in the Italian cup, have turned the season upside down. Milan.

The decisive network – reads the newspaper – arrived just like that, with a rapid overturning in front after 8 minutes of play and at the height of one schema to Silvio Berlusconiof those theorized on Saturday afternoon at Brianteo after witnessing Monza-Spal. The president, who has always been opposed to building from below, asked for a long throw from the goalkeeper on one of his own three forwards. Without having listened to it, Maignan he listened to him (already done in the first leg with Sampdoria). And he started a accurate throw of 65 meters for Leao who quickly outflanked his marker, the Pole Bereszinski and punctured the guest goalkeeper.

