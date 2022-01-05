Heavy losses for Milan, which on the eve of the match against Roma is forced to give up three positive players at Covid, as the Rossoneri company confirmed late Wednesday evening. They are added to Tatarusanu, already positive for days.

THE NOTE

–

“Ac Milan – reads the official note of the company – announces that, following the checks carried out on the team group, three players tested positive for Covid-19. The players are fine and will follow the quarantine period according to the provisions received from the authorities the whole team tomorrow will be subjected to swabs according to Ats’ provisions “.