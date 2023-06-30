Here it is: Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a new AC Milan player. Official. The Englishman, taken on a permanent basis by Chelsea, has signed a contract until 2027. This is the press release from the Rossoneri: “AC Milan is pleased to announce that it has acquired the footballer Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea on a permanent basis. The player has signed a contract until June 30, 2027.”