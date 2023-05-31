The contract signed in 2021 had never been modified despite the excellent performance, now the club has decided to reward the Frenchman
mike Maignan has the same AC Milan contract as in the summer of 2021, when he arrived surprisingly from France, for 13 million at Lille: an agreement valid until June 2026, with a salary of 2.8 million per season. Since then everything else has changed: Mike shouldn’t have made Donnarumma regret and it ended with many thanks to Gigio for having let the door open to his successor.
#Milan #locks #Maignan #renewal #adaptation
