In Milan, November has 31 days. The local police give away 5000 incorrect calendars

There is an old nursery rhyme to already teach children how many days individual months are made up of. Nothing is more irregular than the Gregorian calendar, and the doubt whether a month is 30 or 31 always arises, to the point that the nursery rhyme “30 days has November with April…” comes to mind, always chanted. But if the year were to be a leap year, does anything change? For November, of course. At least that's what the person who composed the calendars for the local police in Milan must have thought. Paper calendar, printed, with reassuring photos of a postcard-like Milan with the months, however, all messed up. The graphic designer, or whoever he is, must be too young, belonging to the generation that no longer learns nursery rhymes and multiplication tables that are remembered even in old age. Because the error that immediately catches the eye is not even a February leap year with 29 days, but an immutable November that has 31 instead of 30, like December which even loses the most important night of the year: New Year's Eve evicted without mercy , with the year ending on December 30. An error for which the hunt for the culprit has already begun.

But, as we know, for printed matter, from newspapers to books to calendars, the error, since Gutenberg's time, has always been the printer's. It is valid, as an excuse, even in the digital age, of artificial intelligence, of virtual proofreaders. And the 5,000 recipients of the most popular gadget noticed it. The calendars of the local police in Milan, however, risk becoming the stuff of collectors, especially if the case, in addition to finding the right space among the social memes at the end of the year, ended up, in a completely transversal way, on the secretary's desk of the Public Function of the CGIL, Giovanni Molisse, and in the hands of the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, and former deputy mayor of Milan, Riccardo De Corato. To the latter, the rule of the printer's fault must have seemed outdated, to the point of having imagined that an 'armored' file with the wrong months had been delivered to the printers.

“I am astounded to read that the secretary of the FP CGIL pointed out that in the 5,000 2024 calendars of the Local Police, the month of November was found to have 31 days while that of December was 30. . De Corato writes – But if at the Square Command Beccaria, I am not even able to establish how many days the 12 months of the year have (we are really talking about basic and simple things), how can they guarantee the safety of all the Milanese? In fact, proof of this is the fact that we are the most dangerous city in Italy, where the highest number of robberies occur in public streets and only in the last 4 years, there has been a +50% of crimes in the city”, underlines De Corato. And the hunt for the policeman who sacrificed himself with the classic “think about me” to save a few euros on the production of body calendars has already begun. Surely the culprit will spend the Christmas holidays memorizing “30 days in November, with April, June and September, there is one of 28, all the others have 31”.

