To describe the Real midfielder (last two seasons at Arsenal) is Pepe Mel, who coached him at Betis: “Better than Calhanoglu, for the Rossoneri it would be perfect”

Francesco Pietrella June 24

– Milan

An entrance was enough to convince him borderline, harder than usual: “Dani was 18, but he bewitched everyone for his personality”. Practical example: “He took the field at a hundred per hour ‘beating’ everyone, asking for the ball on his feet for every action. Betis were in Spanish Serie B, we were aiming for promotion, we needed fearless guys ”. Pepe Mel still remembers it. Today he coaches Las Palmas in the Canaries, but in 2014 he did all in on Dani Ceballos. On the plate a promotion in Liga won. “I coached him from December 2014 to January 2016, a talent”. Now Milan want it. “Champions shot, he can do better than Calhanoglu”.

“I state that what I am about to say must be taken with a grain of salt, but it is a mix between Pirlo and Gattuso. With me he played as a central midfielder, playmaker in a 4-4-2, but he can also do the number 10. He is one of those players who club, he puts his soul into it, an all-rounder: if they don’t give him the ball he goes to take”.

“The courage: in 2014 we had the obligation to go up to La Liga, he was a ‘chaval’ with just one match among the professionals the year before. The 45,000 from Villamarin did not give him any anxiety, he played like a veteran: I always told him he was a ‘flashy’… ”.

“Flashy, protagonist. After all, he was 18 and had a great ambition, now he’s 24 and he hasn’t changed. He always calls the ball like he did when he was a kid, he makes up a group, tries to control the game. Sometimes I placed him in the middle together with Fabian Ruiz, today at Napoli. They complement each other ”.

“Great technique, spirit of sacrifice and tactical flexibility. He likes to stay close to the area, serve for strikers, he can do both number 8 and number 10. Unfortunately he is not one who scores much, at Arsenal he has scored just two goals in two years ”.

He had some difficulties in the Premier.

“Rhythms too high for him. In 2014, before going to Betis Sevilla, I coached West Bromwich. I know what I’m talking about: Dani is more suited to Serie A, where quality always comes first. And he has some to sell. This is why Milan would do a good deal. It’s perfect for them ”.

In 2017 he convinced Zidane.

“A great match at the Bernabeu the year before was enough. Barcelona also wanted him, it was a very hard head to head “.

“To choose the Blaugrana. They were being renovated: with Iniesta at the end of the cycle and Xavi just retired he would have had more space. The Blancos had Modric, Kroos, Casemiro. Champions still at the top and very loyal to Zizou. He had less chance, but his level is Real ”.

“Dani exalts himself in the great challenges, such as the derbies with Sevilla or the great classics against the big names in Spain, but 2015-16 was a difficult year for him. There were difficulties related to the renewal, so when we played at home the fans were constantly booing him. For him, a fan of Betis, it was a blow to the heart. However, the louder the whistles were, the more he came to look for the ball, he took the team on his shoulders, tried to play it. He didn’t care at all ”.

Speaking of personality, right?

“It’s his strength, give him a chance and he won’t disappoint.”