Chicco Evani got excited two nights ago. He was sitting on the sofa at home, not on the national team bench, and from there he saw Milan return to the quarter-finals of the old Champions Cup, which has changed its name but is still the same in his soul. Evani, before becoming Italy’s assistant coach, before working with Mancini, before playing for Sampdoria, Reggiana and Carrara, was a pillar of the great Milan. Anyone aged 35-40 closes their eyes and sees him again, while he scores from a free-kick at the Nacional in Medellin. Christmas 1989 was a week away and Milan, with that goal in extra time, won the first Intercontinental Cup.

As a former Milan fan, was it a special evening?

"Paolo Maldini said he felt the thrills of the past and I understand it: many years have passed since the last Champions League lived as protagonists".

Impressions from Tottenham-Milan? Was it a deserved qualification?

“Yes, absolutely. Milan played a good game from start to finish. They could have done more in the offensive phase but risked very little: it’s only right that they play in the quarterfinals.”

All the great teams have magical days, the ones in which you gain awareness and level up. Does Pioli’s London remember an evening in Sacchi’s Milan?

“It could be the equivalent of Belgrade, which changed everything for us. Had it not been for the fog, we probably would have lost against Red Star. From the next day, however, we were a different, spectacular team.”

Immediately the question about the draw, because since Wednesday evening Milan fans have been thinking about crosses, derbies and possible opponents. Where can Pioli arrive?

"On paper, there are stronger teams but individual qualities don't always win over the collective. If Milan continue with this courage, they will be able to compete with everyone, even with those who have something more. I'm sure that all teams, even those with material better, they will want to avoid Milan."

“Because Milan has players who can put everyone in difficulty. And, after a very difficult January, they have found unity: the worst is over, now it will be difficult to beat him”.

“He was good. I saw compactness and a winning spirit already last year, it’s the same spirit with which we won the European Championship two summers ago”.

What do you like about Milan?

“He imposes his game, he is proactive and aggressive. He has temperament and an individual quality in some players.”

“Sandro has matured a lot, he’s becoming the leader in midfield. He commands, he has personality and a vision of the game: a modern midfielder. He can be tired because he’s been playing constantly since January but he’s still fundamental for Milan.”

Grandma says she doesn't recognize him on television: Sandro is an angel at home, very angular on the pitch. How is he in the national team?

“With us, very calm: I never hear him speak. It’s probably different in Milan, because that is an environment that lives more, ms Sandro is one of the guys I like: he doesn’t talk, he acts”.

Coaches often see things fans don’t. Can you tell us what moment remains in your head from Tottenham-Milan?

“The very first few minutes. There was concern about a difficult match, but from the very first moment Milan made it clear that they were there. Control over the match started there.”