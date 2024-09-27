Milan beat Lecce 3-0 in the first match of the sixth matchday of Serie A, winning their third consecutive victory and taking the lead in the table with 11 points, alongside Torino who have yet to take the field. The Rossoneri prevailed by scoring 3 goals in 5 minutes at the end of the first half with a blaze that knocked out Lecce: the Salento team remained at 5 points, in the lower areas of the table.

The match

Milan had control of the game from the first minutes. The team coached by Fonseca, however, is unable to break through against opponents who do not allow space: the hosts try to come forward with shots from outside, but Falcone’s goal runs no risk. Suddenly, in the 38th minute, the match ends. Free kick from Theo Hernandez, Morata is on time at the far post: header and goal for the 1-0. 3 minutes pass and Milan double their lead. Leao pots in, Theo Hernandez fires a powerful left-footed shot under the crossbar: 2-0 in the 41st minute. Lecce is on the ropes and is hit by the final knockout blow. Abraham hits the post, the action remains alive and Pulisic finishes it by putting the ball in to make it 3-0 in the 43rd minute: game over and the second half transformed into competitive training.

In the second half, a Rossoneri woodwork should be noted. In the 71st minute Milan came close to scoring a poker with Abraham, who hit the crossbar. Before the final whistle, the baby Bartesaghi – 19 years old – sent onto the field by Fonseca stains his evening with the expulsion for a foul on Banda.