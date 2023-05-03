Lively and delicate negotiation for compensation: white smoke goal before the Champions League match against Inter

Luca Bianchin-Carlo Laudisa

No one has ever played four games in one week before Milan 2023. Pioli will be on the field tonight against Cremonese, then he will have Lazio (Saturday) and Inter (next Wednesday). So far, what you see. Away from the cameras, Milan plays the fourth game: the great challenge of the renewal of Rafa Leao. Don’t think it’s the least important game, don’t think it’s the easiest. Milan have made a decision for now: Rafa is a cornerstone. For this, he is doing everything to close the most complicated renewal in recent history. Impossible to get the white smoke today – Milan goes on the pitch, we think about the match – but starting tomorrow every day can be the good one, with Monday and Tuesday particular suspects: the ideal for the club would be to renew with Rafa before the Champions League derby with Inter. Ah, side note: the negotiation is well underway but remains delicate. Just think of the number of subjects involved: two agents (Mendes, Dimvula), three teams (Sporting, Lilla, Milan), Rafa’s family. See also Didn't the transfer help Milan? From Maignan to Leao, Pioli clings to its seven columns

Sports on the pitch — In fact, every day can be good for the final acceleration. In these days the protagonists of the renewal marathon have been active, even during the workers’ holiday. Even if the parties have reached an economic agreement with the player and his family, in fact, we have to wait for the expected white smoke to arrive from Lisbon. But let’s go in order. Last week Rafael essentially accepted the Rossoneri proposal, which consists of an extension of another five years for a net 7 million (gross due to the effects of the Growth Decree, Milan does not spend more than 9.3 million) and those 2 million welcome to the new understanding. In the last junctures, however, there was another important step forward also in the dialogue with Lille to quickly close the case. Yes, because Sporting is not satisfied with what has been established by the various courts called into question. In these two years it has been reiterated that the compensation owed by Rafa and Lilla to the green-and-whites must be 16.5 million euros, plus interest and legal costs. His old club, however, leverages the original 45 million clause, never paid by Lille because in 2018 Rafa left using article 17 and fled to France on a free transfer. Now Lilla has decided to close the accounts and pay (also on behalf of Leao) the 22 million indicated by the various sentences. See also Maradona's son: "The Napoli of the first part of the first leg have many options"

Executives at work — In short, the diplomacies are working towards a transaction in a very short time, even if in the middle there are the commitments with the Cremonese and Lazio. In via Aldo Rossi, the CEO Giorgio Furlani is working hard on solving the case together with Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, because the messy dossier of recent months has been enriched with many clauses, most of which are now shared with the player and his family. That’s why the Rossoneri top management are optimistic, albeit with the necessary caution. Leao’s signing, if it arrives, would also give a big boost to the Rossoneri market. To date, in fact, it is very difficult to hypothesize (and even more so to materialize) transfer market negotiations: the presence or absence of Rafa – and the millions needed to keep him – is too important a variable.

On the bench tonight — Rafa is therefore central to the present and future of Milan… and for this reason, paradoxically, he will be on the bench tonight. Pioli has chosen to let him rest: Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers will alternate on his wing, wingers in the 4-2-3-1 chosen for the midweek. The technical gap with Cremonese is wide – as it were, which can also be tackled by the reserves – and Leao will be ready to lend a hand in the second half. Rafa has been on the bench six times this championship and once, at San Siro against Monza, he also scored. Pioli’s hope is that this time it won’t be necessary, that Rafa enjoys a winning Milan from the bench and doesn’t tire the muscles of his legs and right arm: his is needed to sign. See also Are Lille ready to pay Sporting 20 million for Leao? Rafa smiles, Milan as well

