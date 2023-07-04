Rafael Leao striker of Milan during a video on his channel ‘YouTube’has released some statements regarding the departure of his now ex teammate Sandro Tone them whose transition to Newcastle it was made official just today. Here are his words about it.

The words of Rafael Leao on Sandro Tonali

"He's an important player for us, I didn't expect him to leave. He made the difference in midfield, I saw him as Gattuso's heir because he's been a Milan fan since he was a child, he was someone I would see at Milan for many years. We have a good relationship, I wish him good luck for the U21 Euro and much success in his new adventure".