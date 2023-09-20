Something is wrong with the Portuguese: after the great goal against Roma, he lacks the desire to do damage in front of goal. Pioli’s comment on the backheel: “In that situation I would have broken the door”

Luca Bianchin

The whipped cream is good but on an empty stomach, after a while, it gets boring. Rafa Leao last night – and expanding a bit, in this period – was a creative in search of the effective shot, a phenomenal performer with the ball. The problem is that Milan today, tomorrow, always, needs something else. The main scene – all in 20 seconds, like on social media – is the action of the first half. 34th minute, Theo on the restart plays first for Leao who skips an opponent, makes an encore, squeezes into the area and… tries the back-heel play, missing the ball. One of the best opportunities wasted like this. Stefano Pioli's comment, more with his cleats than his heel, is this: "I think Rafa is also liked by football lovers because he tries things that are not normal for others, effective shots that he succeeds in. However, I am a defender and in that situation I would have broken the door." Football, at a high level, is this: those who don't want to win enough lose (or if it goes well, they draw).

San Siro unhappy — Leao's moment is particular. Rafa seemed stronger than ever in August: in great shape, impressive with the way he always jumps the first man. But something is wrong. The great goal scored against Roma is one for the poster, his derby much less so: a goal amidst a lot of walking, hidden between the lines of the match. That evening the whole of Milan sank, but Rafa certainly didn't help them get back up. Last night, he did an encore. Leao was dangerous with a header that landed on the top of the crossbar and Pioli must have liked that move: he attacked the goal properly. However, on Tuesday Rafa also risked conceding a penalty by leaning on Longstaff and above all he lingered in his bored lounging. It is no coincidence that when Leao attempted another stunt, the stadium made a noise, causing underlying annoyance. His talent deserves a much greater desire to score goals.

Twenty-five shots — Yesterday the problem was felt more than usual because Milan just missed one goal. Anything else probably wouldn’t have helped. Giroud was stopped by Pope, turned a cross into the side net and closed a counterattack with a central shot. “We had many opportunities, but effectiveness is very important – said Olivier at the end of the match -. We gave everything, we lack finishing and a bit of luck”. The other externals? Pulisic entered poorly, Chukwueze tried a lot and did little. Overall, the diagnosis is easy: he is allergic to goals. Milan kicked 25 times, the most since 2005, but did not score. It’s clear that chance played a role, that Pope was good on Theo, but there are also individual responsibilities.

Bring on the new ones — Milan didn't score for the first time in the season and can have a lot of weight in a group like this. In the summer, the Furlani-Moncada pair took Pulisic and Chukwueze, Okafor and finally Jovic: three out of four have not yet made an impact and some doubts remain about the choices. Opportunities will soon be there for everyone. Verona arrives at San Siro on Saturday afternoon and has, together with several other teams, the third defense of the Serie A. Giroud could rest for the first time and it is likely that Pioli, before making a decision on Leao, will want to look him in the eye. As a coach, or almost as a father.