Milan Lazio live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

MILAN LAZIO STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 30 September 2023, at 6 pm Milan and Lazio take the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the seventh day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Milan Lazio live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Milan and Lazio will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Milan Lazio kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today, Saturday 30 September 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Milan Lazio on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

MILAN (3-5-2): Sportiello; Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Adli, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Okafor, Pulisic. All. Pioli

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Vecino, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A