Milan Lazio live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

AC MILAN LAZIO STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 6 May 2023, at 3 pm Milan and Lazio take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the 34th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Milan Lazio on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Milan and Lazio will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Milan Lazio is scheduled for 3 pm today, Saturday 6 May 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Milan Lazio on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud.

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Luis Alberto, Marcos Antonio, Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

ALL THE NEWS ON SERIES A