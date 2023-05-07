“The only big regret is that we found ourselves 2-0 down after 29 minutes without the match having started. There had been no shots on goal from either Milan or Lazio, and that aspect conditioned us. We had to react better , we did it only in the last 7-8 minutes of the match. From a physical point of view we are first in all rankings, both from a quantitative and qualitative point of view. We don’t have peaks in speed but it’s difficult to do something about that. I saw a disheartened team in the interval, instead of continuing to believe it. And this is the aspect that worried me the most. We struggled more than usual in the construction. Luis seemed to me to be better in the final, but we certainly made too many mistakes. Then There are fundamental players for us who are not in condition. Ciro is someone who, if he doesn’t play the game, if he doesn’t score, is someone who collapses from a mental point of view. I think physically something is missing but he needs to find a way forward. goal Lotito? I didn’t see him, I was in the staff locker room, I don’t know if he went to the other one, but I didn’t see him. If we go according to schedule, I expect to play four tough games, looking for the result at all costs. If you think they are easy matches, you take a beating.”