And one is gone. With the (very precious) victory obtained in Salzburg, Inter has secured their qualification for the Champions League round of 16 with two matchdays to spare, now being able to concentrate only on the championship. The other Italians, however, have yet to gain the pass, but with the results obtained on the fourth day, passage to the next round seems within the reach of Napoli, Milan and Lazio. Let’s find out the odds for qualifying for the Italian Champions League round of 16 on the main betting sites.