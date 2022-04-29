AC Milan has officially launched its official flagship store on Tmall, the largest online retail platform in the Chinese market

Through the mobile platform or the dedicated website, i Rossoneri fans will be able to purchase the official Club merchandising in safety and comfort, being able to choose among the articles developed jointly with the authorized partners and Hero products such as the jerseys of the 1996 vintage collection and the Home and Fourth Jersey 2021/22. Furthermore, further testifying to the commitment of AC Milan in proposing itself as an innovative brand inside and outside the pitch, the collaboration with Tmall will allow the Club to develop products in line with the dominant consumer habits in the Chinese market, such as the exclusive mono-branded collection already on sale on the new official AC Milan flagship store.

Milan, launched the official flagship store on Tmall for the Chinese market

Tmallpart of the group Alibababecomes for the AC Milan club his sixth official online store in Chinaconfirming the great attention paid to a territory in which it can boast over 146 million fans and in which, according to a recent study by the research and market analysis company YouGov, it is the most popular Italian football brand.

A result possible above all thanks to the strong digital and physical presence of AC Milan in China. The Club, in addition to being able to count on various local fan clubs throughout the country, is in fact active with eight different official social channels on platforms dedicated to the Chinese public and is present with an international office in Shanghai and with a presidium of its own international academies. in Shenzhen.

Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan Chief Revenue Officercommented: “Through the opening of this new online purchasing channel, AC Milan brings to the many Rossoneri fans in China an excellent customer experience, increasingly diversified and aligned to their habits and needs”.

Rodrigo Cipriani Foresio, General Manager Alibaba Group Southern Europecommented: “I am delighted to welcome the AC Milan, one of the most popular and successful football teams in the world, on our Tmall marketplace. This will allow the many Chinese Rossoneri fans to experience their favorite team more closely through a unique shopping experience enriched by the latest digital innovations “.

Read also:

Salvini to Meloni: “Only if united, the Center-right wins”

Guerra, “Italy (if requested) will send more weapons to Ukraine”

Ukrainian war, Italy increasingly aligned with the US. From Draghi comes Kishida

War in Ukraine, no peace agreement is more reasonably possible

Benetton at 4.75% of Generali: the surprise “climb” with Aspi’s money

Shanghai, the protest against the lockdown with pots and pans. VIDEO

AXA Italia wins first place at the Italy Insurance Awards 2022

ASPI, the new “Cashback with plate” service is launched

Italian Tech Academy is born, the school for acquiring digital skills