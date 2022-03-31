Unexpected defeat for AX Milano who, without Melli, is surprised by Monaco. Olimpia shines for half the race before going out in the final of the challenge despite an excellent Shields, Monegasque corsairs thanks to the power of Hall and the curare baskets of the former James.

Ax Milan-Monaco 63-72

Olimpia who has total confidence in attack immediately hot, the Monegasques rely on the expected (and booed) ex of the day Mike James, 6-3. The pace of the challenge is always high with Delaney attacking the host area with profit, on the opposite side all the talent of Motejunas in evidence, 8-7. Bentil’s energy is the propellant for the red and white mini partial, 5 points from the former Pana and Delaney’s bang for the 16-9. The quality of the guest roster is not lacking, Bacon first and the former Virtus Bologna Motum bring the challenge back to just one point, 17-16. Physical and intense match, the determination of Ricci and Hines keep the hosts ahead, Rodriguez’s triple is worth the maximum advantage, 26-18. James shoots blanks as he raises the margin of the troop of coach Messina who seals the defense, Devon Hall for the promo margin in double figures, 30-20. The principality’s team finds new life from the attacking rebounds, the AX keeps the threat away with two soft Shields jumpers and a bomb on the corner of Hall, 37-27. Before the long break a blaze from James that keeps Monaco at minus 6 at half-time.