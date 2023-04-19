The Devil had been missing from the penultimate act of the Champions League for sixteen years. In 2007, after losing at Old Trafford 3-2, he produced a fantastic 3-0 at San Siro which took him to the final in Athens with Liverpool

Let’s start right away with the appropriate exorcisms, because that time Milan reached the final and… won it. Okay, put your hands where it seems most effective, let’s move on to the news. And for the record it is necessary to go back with the calendar to April and May of 2007. That is the last time in which the Devil found himself among the four most beautiful in Europe.

Right way — Oh yes, sixteen years have passed since that very small European living room that one must be able to attend with class, pride, sporting malice and aplomb at the same time. Because when the last act is so close, it’s easy to lose your way. That time Milan didn’t lose it. And, even that time, when he started getting serious in the Champions League, he definitely didn’t fly in the league. Analogies decided with the present: at the time, with the first round of the semifinals upon us, the Rossoneri were fourth, 28 points behind leaders Inter. See also De Ketelaere and the Milan model: that's why he's the perfect player

Test of strength — The path of the devil? Impervious right from the start, with the August playoff against Red Star. Then a group with Aek, Lille and Anderlecht, finished in first place with three wins, one draw and two defeats. In the round of 16, Ancelotti drew Celtic, only to be overcome with difficulty in extra time in the return match at San Siro. It was from the quarterfinals, against Bayern, that the Devil began to ennoble his cup: 2-2 at the Meazza, 2-0 victory at the Allianz Arena with goals from Seedorf and Inzaghi. But it was in the semifinals that the greatest showdown came, against Manchester United: a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford, a fantastic 3-0 home victory with the signing of Kakà, Seedorf and Gilardino. One of those that the Rossoneri world ranks among the “perfect matches” in the club’s history. Finally, the last act in Athens, with the rematch in Istanbul against Liverpool. Istanbul is on the horizon again this time, other exorcisms are allowed for those who want to. See also Milan, here are the holding companies with which RedBird will complete the purchase of the club

