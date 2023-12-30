New blitz by the Ultima Generazione activists who yesterday, 29 December, daubed the Christmas tree sponsored by the Gucci fashion company installed in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan with washable paint. A Christmas tree that was particular to say the least and which for this reason had aroused some criticism and irony.

Today Gucci lets it be known that the tree will not be cleaned up: a gesture to use the incident as food for collective reflection. Environmentalists claimed responsibility for the action, chastising the luxury fashion industry for being part of an unsustainable business model that widens the economic wage gap and exploits natural resources.

The Gucci tree was daubed with orange paint, as had previously been the monument to Vittorio Emanuele II in Piazza Duomo and the Arco della Pace. The environmentalists climbed onto the platform that supports the installation, made up of a series of “bags” bearing the brand's name, then extracted containers full of orange paint from their backpacks which they threw at the tree. One of the activists lay down on the ground, while others sat on the platform, waiting as usual to be physically taken away by the police. Someone “glued” their hands to the ground.

“The Gucci tree – the activists explain in a note – in addition to having been widely criticized, is a symbol of a totally unsustainable lifestyle. A scandalous lifestyle in the face of the economic gap in Italy. Instead of granting the precious space of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele to a luxury multinational, thus fueling the chimera of consumerism, the Municipality of Milan could use this place for social or educational initiatives for the entire population.”

Gucci decided not to remove the paint with which the tree in the Gallery was daubed, so that it could be a “point of collective reflection”. “For years, active in promoting constructive dialogue – continues the maison -, Gucci thus confirms its commitment to raising awareness in the community around these issues, while underlining that shared responsibility should never translate into violent or vandalistic acts”.