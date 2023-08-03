That the novelistic career of Milan Kundera (Brno, 1929-Paris, 2023) began with a book entitled The joke, in which he recounts how a man’s life ends up becoming a horror because of a joke, was a declaration of intent with which the author anticipated the issues he dealt with throughout his life. The image of terror and the image of the comic constantly coincide in the work of the recently deceased Czech writer as the method to investigate the great paradoxes of modernity. For as Kundera himself made clear in his essays and interviews, his goal as a novelist was never simply to portray a given regime—the totalitarian practices of Stalinism in his native Czechoslovakia, where jokes were not tolerated— , but to explore universal human behavior.

With this ambitious intention, Kundera established a conjunctive relationship between the novel and philosophy. in his essays The art of the novel (1986), The Betrayed Wills (1992) or The curtain (2005) there are abundant references to Heideggerian phenomenology and existentialism. But also in his novels the influence of philosophy is perceived, as when in The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1984) refers to the theory of the eternal return of Friedrich Nietzsche. “In his work there is a dialogue with European philosophy, both explicitly (…) and indirectly through reflection on questions and topics traditionally dealt with by philosophy, such as the construction of the self or the motivations of human action” , says Iris Llop, PhD in Theory of Literature with the thesis The knowledge of the uncertain. Kundera reader of Broch, Musil and Kafka (The knowledge of uncertainty. Kundera, reader of Broch, Musil and Kafka).

The Czech writer is inspired by philosophy to develop a broader theory of the novel, which he defines as that which is aimed at protecting contemporary societies “against the forgetfulness of being.” This term clearly refers to the work being and time (1927), by Martin Heidegger, where the German philosopher reflects on how modern thought induced by positivism has neglected to study what is proper to being. Following this line, Kundera finally establishes that “the novel does not examine reality, but rather existence.”

For an intellectual like Kundera, so chastened by the dogmatic realism of Stalinism, existence is not what has already happened, or what must happen —translated into the communist framework, what must be is the culmination of history with the inevitable victory of the proletarian class. Existence is the field of possibilities that the human being has before him. “And what does possibility mean in this context?” asks the professor of Philosophy and student of the work of Kundera Manuel Barrios. “It means that the story is not told in advance.” “Kundera thus detects the open nature of the experience and the contemporary condition of human uprooting,” continues Barrios, who tries to analyze in his latest book, Life as an essay and other essays. Kundera, Benjamin, Ortega (2021), the dialogue of Kundera’s novels with European philosophy.

If the Modern Era begins with the individual becoming aware of their ability to intervene in the world and, therefore, in history, Kundera questions in his writings the deterministic conception of history that still survives in European philosophy (and in Marxism). ) as a residue of metaphysics, and according to which history always progresses and human actions must be oriented towards this end.

But the deliberate renunciation of the certainties of history leads to the condition of constant intellectual exile —exile that in Kundera is also physical. In this way, Kundera can be placed in the tradition of metaphysical pessimism insofar as he portrays the human being as an uprooted being and the outside world as a trap —in the first chapters of The joke He writes that “Optimism is the opium of the people!”, as a rebellion against the imposed joy.

At this point, however, we must pause to resume Kundera’s claim to humor. in his essay The Betrayed Wills says: “Humor is not an immemorial practice of man; it is an invention linked to the birth of the novel”. Up to this point humor and the novel are united for him.

“Kundera says that our world is a world of uprooting”, points out Barrios, “so this lightness of being may seem unbearable and thus fall into nihilism; or else you learn to bear the unbearable, and assume lightness”. In other words, for Kundera the most important thing is to accept the tragic condition of life as it is. And for this, there is no better tool than the use of irony.

Joan Tarrida, director of the Galaxia Gutenberg publishing house and translator of some of Kundera’s works into Catalan, assures that “Kundera’s great contribution consists in including the novel as part of the spirit of an age to be taken into account.” The Czech writer considers the novel to be a form of knowledge. Moreover, according to his conception, it is the form of knowledge to get to illuminate universal human behavior.

This fact leads the Kunderian syllogism to its final conclusion: if the novel anticipates the reality of being, it is because it points out that this is the absence of universal truths. “Kundera considers that the knowledge of the novel is hypothetical, he does not pursue a certainty or an absolute truth, but maintains the constant questioning of existence and, therefore, he mistrusts universal truths”, according to Llop.

The fall of these great truths, which in the 20th century was called the end of great stories, plunged philosophical thought into a context of negativity and a tendency towards nihilism. And it is in this context of intellectual depression that Kundera’s fondness for the novel becomes more relevant. Faced with the pure negativity that could be observed in other trends critical of enlightened modernity such as the Frankfurt School, or the simple temptation to fall into existential malaise, the Czech writer clings to the essential condition that has prevailed in the novelistic tradition. from Cervantes: humor.

It is in this approach to the contradictions of modernity where Kundera separates from the contemporary philosophical tradition that begins with Husserl’s phenomenology and continues with Heidegger’s interpretation of it, which concludes that being is basically a being- for-death. “In The Unbearable Lightness of Being, a work of full maturity, combines the critical aspect, denunciation and nonconformity with the inherited historical situation, with a reflection of much more existential depth”, concludes Barrios, who recognizes in the Czech writer the influence of Husserlian phenomenology. “Husserl still had a Cartesian streak of seeking the homogeneous universal, in Kundera universalism is more complex, so it is a more mature modernity that he is proposing in his stories: that of contemporary man who can escape”.

