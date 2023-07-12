Until the film adaptation of his novel The unbearable lightness of being in 1988 Milan Kundera was a writer for literary connoisseurs. But that movie about an adulterous, frivolous brain surgeon, his two lovers and a literature professor, whose lives are drastically altered by the violent suppression of the Prague Spring in 1968 by Warsaw Pact troops, made him world famous. He had been living as an exile in Paris since 1975, the city where he died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Kundera (Brno, 1929) was one of the most important post-war Czech writers. Every year he was mentioned as a serious candidate for the Nobel Prize for Literature. His extensive oeuvre bears witness to the influences of all the classical greats of European literature. So is The unbearable lightness of being (1984) like many of his other novels a conte philosophique in the tradition of the eighteenth-century Enlightenment philosophers Voltaire and Diderot. Through his characters, Kundera philosophizes about communism as well as the purpose of life, chance, the essence of the novel, the meaning of art, exile, love and sex. Themes that would make any new novel he wrote a bestseller.

Kundera studied at the film academy in Prague, where he would later teach literary studies for many years. In the fifties he made his debut with poetry. In his latest collection, Monology (1957), in poems with an erotic tint, he opposed the optimistic view of man demanded by the compulsory teachings of socialist realism. The devastated, cynical man, an individualist who tried to discover his ‘true self’ in a cold world, was central to those poems. Monology was buried under a wave of protest and could not be reprinted until eight years later.

Eroticism

Kundera’s view of humanity had already changed by then. In the meantime he had exchanged poetry for prose and stage works, in which he showed himself to be a master of irony and skepticism. Only his preoccupation with eroticism had not yet disappeared.

He now began to experiment with various narrative forms. He also showed a clear affinity with the Renaissance and the Enlightenment, in particular with Boccaccio and Diderot, whose way of storytelling he transposed to modern times in a Central European communist country.

This approach quickly turned him into a dissident. Twice he would be kicked out of the Communist Party. However, he was not intimidated by this and gave a fierce speech at the Fourth Writers’ Congress in 1967 in which he criticized the misdeeds of the Stalin terror and put the right to exist of Czech culture on the agenda.

His debut novel was published in the same year The jokewhich is like his collection of short stories Laughable loves (1968) appeared in an edition of one hundred and fifty thousand copies and would be banned after the crushing of the Prague Spring.

The joke, written with a nod to Jaroslav Hašek’s picaresque novel The adventures of the good soldier Švejk, is perhaps Kundera’s best book. The main character is the student Ludvík, who is ruined in every way as a result of a prank he plays by sending his naive, communist girlfriend Markéta a postcard that reads: ‘Optimism is the opium of the people! A sound mind smacks of stupidity. Long live Trotsky!’ The postcard falls into the wrong hands, after which Ludvik is thrown out of the Student Union because of Trotskyist deviations and has to work in the coal mines for several years. After his release, he seduces his executioner’s wife in revenge. But it turns out that he has been waiting for years for his wife’s adultery to get rid of her. With this unexpected plot twist, Kundera emphasizes both the irony of fate and the laughableness of history.

Also his next novels Life is elsewhere (1970) and The farewell waltz (1972) contain the theme that will make him a postmodern, magical realist master of alienation.

Prague Spring

After the crushing of the Prague Spring, Kundera is fired from the film academy and devotes himself entirely to writing. However, his books may only be published abroad. In 1975 he therefore emigrated to France, where he received the Prix Médicis two years earlier for his novel Life is elsewhere. In 1979 he was stripped of his Czech citizenship. From the 1995 publication of roman La springtime (The slowness) he only writes in French, where his sex and philosophy-laced novels about love and identity do more than well.

From his collections of essays The art of the novel (1986) and Betrayed wills (1993) shows that in addition to Diderot and Boccaccio, other innovative writers such as Cervantes, Goethe, Musil, Kafka and Laurence Sterne have also been great examples for him. In an interview with Philip Roth in his collection of writer interviews ShopTalk (2001) he said about this: ‘Sterne and Diderot saw the novel as a grandiose game. They discovered the humor of the novel form. When I hear scholarly arguments that the novel has exhausted its possibilities, I have the exact opposite feeling: in the course of its history, the novel has missed many of its possibilities.’ That is precisely why he also defended the British writer Salman Rushdie when he received a fatwa in 1988 because of his playful novel The Satanic Verses.

After the Velvet Revolution of 1989, which brought dissident writer Václav Havel to power in the Czech Republic, Kundera did not move back to his native country. The reason for this can be deduced from his novel published in 1999 L’ignorance (Ignorance), in which he shows through three characters how uprooted former exiles feel in a Czech Republic that has shaken off communism and is only interested in money and success.

In 2008 it would become apparent that there may have been another reason for his refusal to return to the Czech Republic when the magazine Respect published an article accusing Kundera of betraying a fellow student in his college days who allegedly spied for the West. It seemed to become a disgrace on Kundera’s coat of arms. But the accusation could not be substantiated. Perhaps someone just wanted to play a bad joke on the reclusive living writer, who was born on April 1.