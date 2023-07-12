Milan Kundera, author of The Unbearable Lightness of Being, dies at 95

The author of the cult novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being, Czech writer Milan Kundera, has died at the age of 95. About it informs Czech edition E15.

The cause of the publicist’s death has not been disclosed.

Milan Kundera was born on April 1, 1929 in Czechoslovakia, took an active part in the demonstrations and protests of 1968, which were later called the Prague Spring.

In 1975 he emigrated to France. The writer was the author of ten novels. The most famous is The Unbearable Lightness of Being in 1984, which takes place in Prague in the late 1960s. In addition, he is the author of such works as “Joke”, “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting” and “Immortality”, translated into dozens of languages ​​of the world.

For the past decades, the publicist has written exclusively in French and only recently allowed his works to be translated into Czech. Kundera also produced plays, poems, and collections of essays (The Art of the Novel, Broken Wills).