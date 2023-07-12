The naturalized Czech-French writer Milan Kundera, author of ‘The Joke’ and ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’, died Tuesday, July 11 at the age of 94, his French publisher Gallimard announced. He was one of the most influential French-speaking novelists in the world.

The Franco-Czech writer Milan Kundera, one of the great voices of world literature, died on Tuesday, July 11, in Paris at the age of 94, his publisher Gallimard announced to AFP on Wednesday, July 12.

The author of ‘The Joke’ (1965) and ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ (1984) “died on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 11, 2023,” Gallimard said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm that Mr. Milan Kundera has passed away (…) after a long illness,” Anna Mrazova, spokeswoman for the Milan Kundera Library in Brno, her hometown, told AFP.

Included in ‘La Pléïade’

Sarcastic painter of the human condition, Milan Kundera was one of the rare authors included during his lifetime (in 2011) in the prestigious ‘La Pléiade’ series, a reference book collection of the complete works of classical authors.

Born in the Czech Republic, stripped of his Czech nationality before regaining it later, but French since 1981, he was one of the most influential French-language novelists in the world.

When he was still Czech, Milan Kundera published two novels, ‘The joke’ (1965, acclaimed by the French poet Aragon) and ‘The book of ridiculous loves’ (1968), texts that make a bitter review of the political illusions of the generation that came to power in 1948 after the coup in Prague.

Milan Kundera, author of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’. © Aude GENET, Sabrina BLANCHARD / AFP

exile in france

Put on his own country’s red list after the Prague Spring, Kundera went into exile in France in 1975 with his wife Vera, a star presenter on Czech television.

Naturalized French by François Mitterrand in 1981, he chose French as the language to write, thus marking his break with a native country that stripped him of his nationality in 1979, but returned it to him in 2019.

In France he published ‘The Farewell’ and ‘The Book of Laughter and Forgetting’… In 1984 he published what some consider his masterpiece, “L’Insoutenable Légèreté de l’être”, ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ , a formidable novel of love and ode to freedom, both serious and light-hearted, whose theme is nothing less than the human condition.

Milan Kundera lived discreetly in the center of Paris with his wife Vera.

On several occasions he was the victim of macabre hoaxes on social networks, where his death was announced before his time.

