Farewell to Milan Kundera, the writer of “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” has died

Is dead Milan Kunderathe Czech writer – naturalized French – author of one of the major masterpieces of international literature: “The unbearable lightness of being” – a title so well known that it has become common locution. The writer passed away at the age of 94 years in Paris, where he had moved in 1975. The announcement of his disappearance was made on Czech television this morning. Famous throughout the world for his works translated into about forty languages, Kundera was a very reserved author, with very few public appearances.

One of the greatest representatives of the novel of the late twentieth century, had obtained the French citizenship in 1981. He was born in Brno, in what is now the Czech Republic, on April 1, 1929. His first big hit was “The joke“, from 1967. Followed by “The farewell waltz“, then in 1984 from the global success of “The unbearable lightness of being”, a masterpiece of psychological introspection – within a political context so much so that it was not published in Italy until 2006 – which also became a film, mentioned in songs, scientific works and literary.

