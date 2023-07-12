Romance is known as one of the most important of the 20th century; The 94-year-old author’s cause of death has not been released.

The Czech writer Milan Kundera, author of “The Unsustainable Lightness of Being”, died at the age of 94 on Tuesday (July 11, 2023), in Paris, France. The information was released this Wednesday (12.July) by the French publisher Gallimar.

“The Unbearable Lightness of Being” is considered one of the main novels of the 20th century. Kundera became known for portraying themes and characters that traveled between the reality of everyday life and the world of ideas.

He was born in Brno, Czech Republic, on April 1, 1929. In 1975, he went into exile in France after being ostracized for criticizing the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia.

In his 1st novel, “A Brincadeira”, from 1967, Kundera already satirized the communist regime in his country. He even lost Czech nationality in 1981 and became a naturalized Frenchman. A new citizenship was granted to him in 2019.

The cause of death was not disclosed at the time of publication of this post.