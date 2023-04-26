Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool spoke of Arrigo Sacchi, former coach of AC Milan and its clear inspiration. Here are the words of him at “90th minute” on Rai 2,

"The most important coach I learned from is Arrigo, for all the things he did with his Milan. Those things were implemented in our team and, when I became coach, I didn't have time to look left and right , but the basis of everything I do is what Arrigo did".