A man of around 50 allegedly stabbed his mother to death this morning in Milan and then committed suicide by jumping from the building in which the apartment where the woman lived is located.

It happened shortly after 5, when the man called 118 perhaps immediately saying he had killed someone and threatening to commit suicide. Upon arrival at the scene, 118, the VDF and the State Police found the elderly woman dead at home, in the bedroom, with obvious cuts to her throat.

The man, later identified as his son, initially hid and then, in the end, threw himself into the void from the top of the same building, dying too. Pending the investigations, and the evaluations on the exact causes of death of the coroner, the leaning is towards a case of murder-suicide.