Milan-Juventus slow motion: two penalties denied by the referee? The slow motion

Milan-Juventus two episodes from slow motion in the 0-0 at San Siro: the contact Calabria-Alex Sandro in the first half (Juventus area) and that Messias-Morata (Juventus area): were they penalties or not? Let’s see the analysis of the former referee Luca Marelli to Dazn on the episodes of the match.

Milan-Juventus, two penalties not granted? The moviola by Luca Marelli (read here)

Milan, Pioli: “Ibrahimovic has a pain in his tendon”

“Zlatan I have not seen him, he accused a pain at the tendon: he gave responsibility to the ground because it was too hard, I hope it can recover in the next few days. “This is the clarification on the conditions of Ibrahimovic, left the field due to injury in the half hour of the first half of Milan-Juventus, of the Rossoneri coach, Stefano Pioli at the end of the race.

Milan-Juventus, Stefano Pioli’s analysis: “Inaccurate in the penalty area often due to the terrain”

“We played a match that was right for our moment and for the opponent, we lacked something in the manager’s area, at times we were imprecise but often it was the pitch that didn’t let us control the ball well. of the race, we were careful and determined with energy and comfort, we left little to strong opponents “. It is the examination of the 0-0 at San Siro against Juventus of the technician of the Milan, Stefano Pioli, to Dazn’s microphones. “Inter will tell us a lot about our future, if we manage to win the derby we can try to stick to them and try, if we don’t, it will be a very similar championship to last year where if we hadn’t won the last match we could risk staying out of Champions“, explains Stefano Pioli, after the draw against Juventus that brings Milan to -4 from the Nerazzurri (Rossoneri with one more match).” We must remain very focused and know that if we want to achieve something extraordinary we must do something truly excellent. ” .

Milan-Juventus Max Allegri’s analysis: “A fair draw”

“It was a good match. In case of defeat we would have gone to 10 points. Then it is normal that in the last 25 meters we had to be more serene in the last step. It was still a good match, well fought. The equal is right. “. It is the examination of the San Siro match, which ended 0-0, of theJuventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, in Dazn. “We did better in the second half against a good Milan. There are still many games, I’m happy that the boys play more as a team and that they know how to manage the ball in certain moments. Tonight anything could happen, now we have 3 bonuses in head-to-head matches , today we kept Milan at 7 points “, continues the Tuscan coach.

Read also

Super Green Pass with no expiry date with the third dose. Government, a surprise move

Quirinale, Financial Times: “Draghi’s Dilemma. Risk of election turbulence”

Quirinale, Sgarbi: “Casini? No chance. Casellati candidate of the Center-right”