Milan-Juventus, two penalties not granted? The slow motion by Luca Marelli

The big match ends 0-0 Milan-Juventus: great intensity on the pitch, but little show and emotions on the night of San Siro. A point that especially makes theIntermore and more on the run scudetto-bis (+4 on Rossoneri and Napoli with one game less). Two slow motion episodes: a contact in the Juve area during the first half and one in Milan in the second half. “They are not contacts from rigor for me, “said the former referee Luca Marelli on these slow motion situations that did not bring the referee Marco Di Bello and the Var to grant the penalty.

Milan-Juventus, Calabria-Alex Sandro penalty? The slow motion by Luca Marelli

Luca Marelli analyzed a DAZN the two situations from possible rigor of Milan-Juventus. Let’s see the episode in between Alex Sandro And Calabria in the Juventus area. “The first on Calabria remembers the one granted to Inter in the derby (a foul by Kessie on Calhanoglu: the player in turn then transformed the penalty of the momentary 1-0 for the Nerazzurri, the match then ended 1-1, ed). I don’t think there was even in that case. “

Milan-Juventus, Messias penalty on Morata? The slow motion by Luca Marelli

For Luca Marelli also the rigor requested by the Juventus (contact Messias-Morata) was not to be granted: “Ditto on Morata: contacts are minimal and not voluntary. For me there is not, even if in the case in which the rigor the VAR he would not have intervened to deny it ”, his words a Dazn.

