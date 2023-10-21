Juventus finds Vlahovic again for the big match scheduled for tomorrow on the Milan pitch. More doubts, however, about Chiesa’s availability. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri takes stock on the eve of the match scheduled for tomorrow at San Siro. “Vlahovic has been training with the team all week and is fine. As for Chiesa, he did half a training session with the team yesterday and we’ll see whether to call him up, if he’s calm enough to be available. Vlahovic starting? I don’t know, I have to decide , because he doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs. We finally got him back and I’m very happy”, says the coach, who expects a significant contribution from Weah. “He is growing, now he has found his balance, because after America he had a down moment. He is a boy who came from another league and needed to understand. Now Weah is very well.”

“How did I see Chiesa? I need to understand if he is calm after the injury. He did half a training session in the sense that yesterday was a recovery training session. We hope to have him available because tomorrow the changes will be important, the more players I have the better. The conditions of Cambiaso and Kostic? I still have to decide, Iling is also back and is well. They are players who can divide the match in two”, he adds.

Could Juve change their game system without Danilo and Alex Sandro? “We have Rugani, Huijsen, we shouldn’t change anything. It’s important to have the right approach. Milik and Kean are fine. I’m happy for Kean who is back in the national team and played a good game. Today I will decide and I hope to get the formation right “.