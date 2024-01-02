Italian Cup, Milan beat Cagliari 4-1 and goes to the quarterfinals: assist from Theo and double from Jovic

Milan flies to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup (where they will face the winner of Atalanta-Sassuolo next week): the match against Cagliari at San Siro ends 4-1 (in front of almost 60 thousand spectators). After missing an opportunity in the first minutes of the match (only in front of the goalkeeper well unmarked by an excellent play by Adli), Luka Jovic lights up the Rossoneri's night by scoring a brace, scoring in the 28th and 42nd minutes, both times assisted by Theo Hernandez. In the 50th minute Traore made it 3-0 with a shot that is not held back by Radunovic. Azzi scores the winning goal for Cagliari in the 88th minute, while in the 91st minute Leao's fourth goal closes the match which takes the Rossoneri to the quarterfinals.

Pioli: “You can see that the Milan school works well”

“We didn't go beyond expectations, because when you prepare for the match and you know you have a team that's up to par, you hope to give the best performance possible – the words of Stefano Pioli to the microphones of Sportmediaset after Milan's 4-1 victory against Cagliari in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup -. We started a little slow, there were a lot of young people and it's normal for there to be some emotion. You can see that the Milan school works well and you can see it above all in the attitude of these kids. They are proving that they are there and that they can be happy with it. They will no longer be options only for emergencies, but also for making changes. They have the right mentality for games like this.”

“We are experiencing a particular moment due to injuries – underlines the Milan coach – Tonight we had to field a balanced team that wanted to win, but also preserve those who played the most. The championship and the Europa League are our goal because they give us the opportunity to play the Champions League, but we will also do everything we can to move forward in the Italian Cup.”

Simic, Traorè and a super Jimenez: the Milan youngsters enchant against Cagliari

For the match against Cagliari, Pioli made a lot of turnover, also giving space to Primavera players. Very good Jan-Carlo Simic in the middle of the defense (the 18-year-old Serbian plays safety after scoring his first goal in Serie A against Monza). The Spaniard born in 2005 Alex Jimenez is super deployed as a left-back who shows a full-range display of talent: technique and personality, he runs and jumps the man when he targets him, for this boy who arrived on loan from Real Madrid (with a buy-in for Milan and a white transfer). Without forgetting the 19-year-old Ivorian attacking winger Chakà Traorè (debut as starter with goal). The response from the young people and the whole team was excellent. “I made some clear choices for our moment and how I saw the boys. The priority was to preserve certain players: Loftus-Cheek and Bartesaghi had a fever, Kjaer can't play three games in a row, Leao was coming off an injury. The boys have shown that they deserve this chance”, explains the Rossoneri coach.

Milan, Jovic knocks out Cagliari. Pioli: “he has great qualities”

And then there is Luka Jovic: the Serbian striker confirmed the growth shown in recent weeks, with another high-level performance sealed by the brace that knocked out Cagliari (5 goals in the last 7 games). “I continue to believe that Jovic has great qualities. He has the qualities to be a great footballer. He is fine now, after not arriving at his best in the summer. He is a player who has quality both in his play on the bank and inside the area of rigor. He must have great ambitions precisely because he has these great qualities”, explains Stefano Pioli.

Milan, Pioli: “Leao was very pleased with the chants after the whistles on Saturday”

Chants for Rafael Leao from the Rossoneri Curva, after some ungenerous whistles (from the red and green sectors) last Saturday against Sassuolo. The Portuguese came on in the last twenty minutes and scored the 4-1 goal, amidst the applause of San Siro. “Our fans always stand out in delicate and difficult moments. They showed sensitivity towards a player who was perhaps booed on Saturday, the mental aspect is very important… Rafa was very pleased”, underlined Pioli in the press room.

Milan, Pioli: I would really like Pulisic as an attacking midfielder

Tests of 4-2-3-1 with Leao, Pulisic and Chukwueze in the final? “He was also there at the beginning, we vary a lot. I would really like Pulisic as an attacking midfielder, he is a very intelligent player. Now, however, Chukwueze's departure closes one more solution for us, but we'll see”

Milan, Chaka Traorè: “What a thrill the goal was, I still can't believe it”

“I've wanted to score this goal for a long time. I'm happy with the victory and the performance. The coach put his trust in us. It's an incredible emotion, I don't know what to say”, the words of Chaka Traorè to the microphones of Mediaset. On his experienced teammates he underlines: “There are many champions like Leao, Maignan and Giroud, we must listen to their advice.” It was an emotional evening for the 19-year-old Rossoneri winger: “I wanted to give my best and help the team. Then the goal arrived… I still don't believe it.”

MILAN-CAGLIARI 4-1

Markers: 29', 42' Jovic, 50' Traorè, 88' Azzi, 91' Leao

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Aiming; Calabria (from 61' Florenzi), Simić, Hernández, Jiménez (from 80' Bartesaghi); Adli, Reijnders (Zeroli from 80'); Chukwueze, Romero (from 70' Pulisic) Traorè (from 70' Leao); Jovic. Available: Maignan, Nava; Kjær, Nsiala; Loftus-Cheek; Giroud. All.: Pioli.

CAGLIARI (4-3-1-2): Radunović; Di Pardo (from 72' Zappa), Wieteska, Obert, Hatzidiakos; Deiola, Makoumbou, Jankto (Azzi from 63'); Mancosu (from 72' Sulemana); Petagna (from 63' Pereiro), Luvumbo. Available: Aresti, Scuffet; Capradossi, Goldaniga; Viola; Oristanio. All.: Ranieri.

Referee: Prontera of Bologna.

Warned: Di Pardo, Deiola, Azzi

Recovery: 1' st, 3' st

Theo Hernandez and Jovic (photo Lapresse)



