Milan, Pioli: “Theo Hernandez in the middle? His idea”

“We wanted to return to winning consistently by taking advantage of the double home match – the words of Stefano Pioli after Milan’s 3-1 victory over Frosinone –, but it’s only a small step forward. We need to give continuity to our performances, but we need to accelerate if we want to fight for the top places.” The Rossoneri team was in a defensive emergency and Theo Hernandez played central defense alongside Tomori: “It was his idea, he made himself available. He did well in the defensive phase, but also in attack, giving us solutions and demonstrating a great desire to help the team in a delicate moment.”

On Gerry Cardinale’s visit to Milanello: “I hear from him often during this season, he passes by Milanello and we meet when he is in Milan – he explains to Sky – Like every owner he asks for explanations of certain situations, such as errors in front of goal in the Champions League. For me it was a constructive meeting which will give me new stimuli, but is still very present.”

Milan, Pioli praises Jovic: “He has important resources. He is better and I hope that the goal and the assist give him confidence”

On the training choices the Rossoneri coach explains: “I trust the youngsters a lot, indeed the work of the youth sector will pay a lot in the coming years. It seems right to me to have the sensitivity to understand when it is time or not to include young people. For me this was a match suitable for more experienced players and that they could understand the importance of this match. A young boy would probably have suffered a little from the situation and the emotions, it wasn’t the time, but I’m counting on them.” There was a good reaction from Milan against Frosinone after the Champions League evening with Borussia Dortmund, but continuity is needed: “We need to find it again, but obviously the sooner we will recover certain players and the more choices and quality we will be able to have for different situations. In the championship we must do better to fight for the top places.”

Stefano Pioli praises Jovic. The former Real Madrid and Fiorentina striker was the protagonist in the victory against Frosinone: “I try to encourage him every day. He has important means, he must do more and demand more from himself. With or without Olivier… we’ll see – his words to Dazn – He’s better now and I hope the goal and the assist gives him confidence. He’s a player who can give us solutions, he knows how to finish well. He’s a complete center forward.”

Milan, Pulisic: “Maignan is the best in the world”

“For me all goals are beautiful, what counted was to score to win”, the words of Cristian Pulisic to Dazn after Milan’s 3-1 against Frosinone. On the victory: “It’s very important. We had won against Fiorentina, we wanted to win. We think match after match, we prepared a lot.” On Maignan best goalkeeper in the world: “For me it is, he made a fantastic save. The assist is too.”

Milan, Bennacer is back: “I worked a lot for this day”

Ismael Bennacer returned to the pitch after his injury in the Champions League derby with Inter last match. An important return for him and for Milan. “It was a tough period, but it passed quickly because I was always attached to the team. I worked a lot for this day and today we start again – the words of the Rossoneri midfielder to Milan TV – I had no words when I entered with the crowd on their feet, I can’t describe it: I was truly very, very happy and very, very proud. I want to give even more for the fans, because they are always here by our side”

Milan knocks out Frosinone: 3-1 scored by Jovic and Pulisic

A Milan in full defensive emergency found good answers at San Siro against Frosinone, prevailing 3-1. Redemption arrives, therefore, after the home defeat in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. Excellent performance from Jovic, scorer of his first goal in the championship and an assist for Tomori’s goal, Pulisic’s goal in between the two goals, and Mazzitelli’s goal at the end for Di Francesco’s yellow and blues.

Milan scores the hat trick: Jovic, Pulisic and Tomori knock out Frosinone. The news

The first chance of the match came in the 23rd minute, when Chukwueze he kicks with his left foot from outside the area, finding the deflection of a defender, with the ball coming out just to Turati’s left. In the 35th minute Musah came close to taking the lead by hitting the post, but the action was thwarted by the American’s initial offside. The Ciociari came close to taking the lead in the 42nd minute, when Cuni stole the ball from a less than attentive Tomori and flew towards Maignan, trying to overtake him with a touch underneath, but the goalkeeper was ready and saved his outbound players. Missed goal, goal conceded. On the reversal of the source, Chukwueze receives the ball in the area and crosses to the center, Romagnoli frees the header and Jovic takes advantage by hitting Turati with his left foot from close range. It is the Serbian’s first goal in the Rossoneri shirt. The two teams go into the locker room at 1-0.

Pioli’s men scored the second goal just five minutes into the second half. Maignan serves an assist directly from a pass that surprises the defensive line, Pulisic tames the ball beautifully and flies towards Turati, overcoming him with a fine touch underneath for 2-0. The hosts control the game without worries and in the 29th minute they find the hat-trick. Hernandez catches Jovic from the left, with the center forward acting as a header for Tomori who, from two steps, scores to make it 3-0 which closes the accounts.

In the 37th minute, Calabria and his teammates celebrate Bennacer’s return to the field after a long injury. Two minutes later, the newly promoted team finds the flag goal thanks to Brescianini who beat Maignan thanks to a mocking free kick from the right which was not touched by anyone, deceiving the French goalkeeper. The result will no longer change. Thanks to this victory, Milan remains in third position at 29, temporarily moving to -3 behind Inter. Frosinone remains in eleventh position with 18 points.

Milan-Frosinone 3-1 Scoreboard

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan, Calabria; Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek (from 79′ Pobega), Musah, Reijnders (from 79′ Bennacer), Chukwueze (from 64′ Adli), Jovic (from 85′ Camarda), Pulisic (from 79′ Chaka Traoré). Coach: Stefano Pioli. Available: Mirante, Nava, Simic, Jimenez, Krunic, Bennacer, Pobega, Adli, Chaka Traore, Romero, Camarda. All.: Pioli.

FROSINONE (4-3-3): Turati; Monterisi (from 86′ Cheddira), Romagnoli, Okoli, Oyono; Bourabai (from 46′ Brescianini), Barrenechea, Reinier (from 57′ Gelli); Soulè, Ibrahimovic (from 67′ Caso); Cuni (from 67′ Kaio Jorge). All. Di Francesco. Available: Frattali, Cerofolini, Baez, Lulic, Pinto, Garritano, Kvernadze, Vanzelli, Cheddira. All.: Di Francesco.

