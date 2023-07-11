Stefano Pioli said it clearly: “I would like the whole team but I know it’s not possible”. But then he added: “Between here and the departure for the USA on July 21, I expect movements”. We say “movement”, it means Tijjani Reijnders: Milan is ready to press ahead to embark the Az midfielder on the flight to the United States together with the other Rossoneri. And obviously to Pioli: Reijnders, you know, is his obsession, the sooner he arrives and the sooner the new Milan midfield will really take shape.

Yesterday from Alkmaar they broke the silence: “They made an offer that we refused – said Max Huiberts, AZ manager -. We communicated to Milan that we have agreed with Tijjani to play with us for another year, and that we want respect that agreement. If they make a new offer, we can still negotiate.” Here, the first and last sentences of the Dutch manager are the key to understanding what is about to happen: Milan is preparing to raise the first offer, which was 19 million plus bonuses, exceed the 20 million mark and get close to the 25 requested by the red and white. And the feeling is that the parties could find a meeting point very soon, let’s say by the weekend (in the meantime, Pulisic is expected for visits and signatures in the middle of the week). Once again, Reijnders himself played a decisive role, who only wants the Rossoneri: probably, the twenty-four-year-old Dutchman could give up something to facilitate the negotiation between the two clubs.