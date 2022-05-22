Milan beat Sassuolo (double from Giroud and goal from Kessie: three assists by Rafael Leao irrepressible) winning the 19th Scudetto and defeating Inter’s success at home with Sampdoria. Pioli’s team closes the championship with 86 points, ahead of the Nerazzurri who have won 84 points.

Milan, Scudetto: Giroud, 11 very heavy goals for the title of the Devil

The Milan wins the 19th Scudetto in the sprint against Inter and in Rossoneri flashbacks of an exhilarating ride many beautiful moments come to mind: the spectacular plays of Theo Hernandez And Rafael Leaothe parades and the charisma of Magic Mike Maignan, Tomori-Kalulu unbeatable, the fable of the Milan fans in the soul as Calabria And Tonali.

And then, the last but not the least, Olivier Giroud’s goals.

Thinking back to the victory of this title, here is it double that is worth the tricolor on the Sassuolo fieldbut also and perhaps above all the one with which he overturned the return derby against Inter (at the end of the first half the Nerazzurri were ahead 1-0 and therefore virtually with 7 points and one game less) devastating all the balances in a championship fight that had the Nerazzurri’s inertia up to that moment.

Without forgetting the feat of March a Naples (victory that relaunched Milan and curbed the dreams of Osimhen and his teammates) or the goal that reopened the game on the field of Lazio in April (then won in the 92nd thanks to Tonali, assist Ibra).

