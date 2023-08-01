The eighth shot is served. After the agreement found between Milan and Valencia in recent days, Yunus Musah is expected in Italy tomorrow to officially begin the new AC Milan adventure. With him, Stefano Pioli will have another graft of substance and dynamism in the middle of the field.

the program

—

The midfielder of the American national team should land tomorrow in Milan and undergo the medical examinations with the classic procedure on Thursday, to then join the Diavolo with a five-year contract worth around 2 million a year. Recap on the figures of the agreement between Milan and Valencia: the clubs have found a meeting point for the closure of the deal at 18 million, which could rise up to 21 with bonuses (of these, 2 million easily reachable to reach 20) . After President Lim’s go-ahead for the transfer, Musah will be able to return to play in Italy ten years after the last time: from 2008 to 2012 he was a player for Giorgione, an excellent club from Castelfranco Veneto. With Valencia, the class of 2002 has collected 108 games and 5 goals from 2020 to today and in the last year he also took part in the World Cup in Qatar with coach Gregg Berhalter’s US national team (with whom he boasts 27 appearances, so far without goals) .