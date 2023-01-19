employee Giroud. The three slaps received by Inter in the Super Cup and the two draws in the championship, combined with the defeat against Toro in the Italian Cup, highlighted a significant problem. If up front the Frenchman doesn’t get the hang of it, it’s pain for Milan. Giroud, fresh from the World Cup final played and lost against France, is the Rossoneri’s offensive beacon, nine goals and six assists in 24 games, but his last goal dates back to November 5 against Spezia. From there six games without scoring.

The Frenchman came back mentally and physically tired. Understandable. Giroud is 36 years old and has played a great World Cup, four goals in seven games. He also became France’s top scorer by overtaking Titì Henry. There could be a bit of fogging, especially after three months at a high level between Milan and the national team. However, when he doesn’t score, or maybe Leao isn’t in “Ufo” mode, Pioli has a few more problems. Several goals by Giroud, among other things, also proved to be decisive: two rings and as many assists in the 4-0 win against Salzburg, then the goals against Inter (3-2), Sampdoria (2-1) and Spezia (2- 1), to which is added the assist with Fiorentina (2-1).

And the others?

—

Milan are missing the “reserve goals”. The dirty ones, maybe at the last minute, with the backup that solves the game. Origi has only scored one goal, De Ketelaere is still without a shot, Ibra won’t return before mid-February (and in any case you can’t put yourself completely in the hands of a 41-year-old who has been out for a year), Lazetic is an 18-year-old with a handful of professional minutes. There’s Diaz, four goals and two assists in 22 games, but he’s not a striker or a false nine. Focus on singles: Origi scored just one goal in 548 minutes. Well against Monza, then nothing. CDK instead, the boom of the summer transfer market of Maldini and Massara, provided only one assist, while the Serbian was used only 8′ against Cremonese. He must be mentioned because at the moment he is the third striker, but he has no responsibility. The “reserve” from so many goals is missing, therefore. As an example we can cite Giovanni Simeone, spare bomber for leaders Napoli, seven goals in 15 games in all competitions, including a decisive one against Milan. An excellent deputy Osimhen. Just what Pioli is missing.