Contacts between Milan and Valencia for the midfielder who grew up in Italy who is also liked by the Nerazzurri

Marco Fallisi – Milan

He learned Italian as a child, when he lived in Castelfranco Veneto with his family and played in Giorgione, and he has never forgotten it. Also because in the last season he refreshed him with an exceptional interlocutor: between June and January, Yunus Musah spoke Italian every day with a certain Rino Gattuso, who coached him at Valencia. Who knows if the two also discussed Milan and how the heart of the Rossoneri midfield is breached in the first shot: Rino succeeded, when he landed in Milan as a 21-year-old from Salernitana and took a starting position that he would never give up; Musah, who will be 21 next November, could try it soon. Because the track that leads from Milan to Valencia exists and is concrete: the Devil likes Musah and the deal can take shape. Inter permitting: the Nerazzurri are also looking for a midfielder to give to Inzaghi and the American’s name has never been canceled from the list of European vice-champions. At the World Cup in Qatar, where Musah reached the round of 16, Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio marked him closely following him from the stands, and the pressure still continues: not only Thuram, Lukaku and Frattesi, the derby air is starting to blow up to Valencia . See also European Mountain Bike: Avondetto is gold, Italy third in the medal table

milan, because you can — The first contacts between Milan and the Spaniards have already taken place: from via Aldo Rossi they have come forward with Valencia, even if an official offer has not yet been presented. At least 25 million are needed for the Spaniards; Milan are convinced that it can close at lower figures, say around 20 million. For at least a couple of reasons: Musah, after three years in Valencia and no presence in the European cups that the whites haven’t played in for some time, feels ready to leave the club and try to take off in a big round that is also a protagonist in the Champions League; to this must be added the financial difficulties experienced by the Spaniards, which drives them to sell their jewels to raise cash and breathe. See also Agustín Rossi and the love for penalties: Rosario Central encountered a monster from the 12 steps

Milan reflection — Musah, who has an Italian passport and would not occupy the slot as a non-EU citizen, is liked because he responds to the profile of the player from Milan in the RedBird management: he is young, has great growth margins and is potentially resalable in the future. At the Rossoneri there are hours of reflection: if the negotiation takes off, it will inevitably intertwine with the other maneuvers in the midfield, from Reijnders to Frattesi.

occasion traore — To get to Adama Traoré, however, no negotiation with Wolverhampton would be needed, where the Spanish attacking full-back has been playing since 2018: from 1 July Traoré will be officially released and will be able to move to the club that convinces him more. Milan looking for a joker on the wings for Pioli is among them: Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, and the Rossoneri managers have discussed it and will continue to do so. See also Maradona: controversy and confusion over the auction of a shirt against England