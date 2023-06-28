All done for the first shot of the AC Milan summer. AC Milan has reached an agreement with Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek: once the last details have been filed, the English midfielder will be in Milan in the next few hours and in all probability tomorrow he will undergo medical tests with the club. For the Devil, this is an operation worth around 16 million plus bonuses.

After a long chase and a negotiation that reached the final corners on Monday, the 1996-born is therefore preparing for the big leap into Serie A after a life at Chelsea, a club where he grew up until arriving in the first team (left alone in a brackets: the first at Crystal Palace in the 2017-18 season and the second at Fulham, 2020-21 season). In the last year with the Blues he made 33 appearances and 2 assists, with one curiosity: one of these came against Milan, in the 3-0 victory over the Rossoneri in the group stage of the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. In Milan, Loftus-Cheek will reunite with old friends like Tomori and Giroud, already companions in the adventure on the Thames. The new Milan takes shape like this.