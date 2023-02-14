The Rossoneri took the lead in the 7th minute with a goal from the Spaniard and kept the never dangerous English at bay. The return of the eighths on March 8 in London

The perfect evening to fall in love with Milan again. After quarrels, frowns and misunderstandings, Valentine’s Day brings the Rossoneri hearts closer to the Devil, and it does so in the noblest context: in that Champions League which, even if times have changed, Milan continues to feel intimately the garden of its home. For once, a kick to English opulence and excessive power, because Pioli’s team not only played (much) better, deserving of the victory, but returns to the locker room with the regret of a result that is close to them. It is a one-to-zero that is not worth the pass for the quarterfinals, but brings beneficial effects in all respects and under the gaze of Gerry Cardinale. First leg derby, Juve and Tottenham: a talisman. And now, after the first comforting signs seen in the league against Turin, we can say it: this Milan is really healing. On the contrary, if tonight’s performance in Monza will be remembered from next Saturday, we can say that he has already recovered. A transfigured team: more courage, more play, more tactics, more defensive attention, more offensive ferocity. More.

THE CHOICES — On the eve there could not have been worse news than the absence of Bennacer, who seemed to have recovered but was then left at home as a precaution. The starting midfield pair would have been an excellent card to play against the English midfield without Bentancur, Hojbjerg and Bissouma and entrusted by Conte to Skipp and Sarr, who together add up 42 years and a half hour of Champions. So Krunic was seen again next to Tonali, while Saelemaekers was confirmed on the right and Hernandez was placed on the left, not at his best after a blow in training. Confirmations also in attack: Leao and Diaz together with Giroud. On the other hand, there is news in defense, and here too the infirmary has left heavy waste: nothing to do even for Tomori and therefore together with Kalulu inside Kjaer, with the very pleasant confirmation of Thiaw, making his debut in the Champions League. Having said that the midfielder was patched up and the starting goalkeeper Lloris was absent, Conte relied on the usual suspects for the rest: the very fiery Perisic on the left, Kulusevski, Son and striker Kane – 19 goals of the season – up front. See also Sacchi: "The strongest is Inter. Milan, gaps to fill. Dybala will be useful if ..."

ATTITUDE — A nightmare trident, which however in practice was far from its potential. And here merits and demerits must be divided. Because if Tottenham have almost never managed to ignite their offensive men, it is partly due to the inconsistency of the midfielder, but largely due to Milan’s attitude. Pioli is repeating it ad nauseam: more than the game system, we need to pay attention to the interpretation. And then: short, compact and attentive team. Oh yeah, that’s more or less the recipe, except that the Devil has lost it for weeks. Milan conceded very little to the Spurs’ slow and scholastic phrasing, and when they had the ball at their feet they no longer saw the anxiety of recent times, but the conviction of attacking their opponent. Ferocity lost and found. On the left Theo and Leao (who have taken more licenses in the wing compared to Turin) kept Emerson down, on Milan’s right flank the whites never managed to trigger Perisic, Kjaer followed Kane to the bathroom, while in the heart of the campo Tonali and Krunic overtook Skipp and Sarr. Honorable mention for Thiaw, for whom his first appearance in the Champions League was a source of protein not anxiety, and for Diaz, who gave a very strong hand to the midfielder in the non-possession phase. See also The darkest night in Maignan: this time Mike is very little "Magic"

RAFA’S SGASATE — It was clear that Milan had come out decidedly comforted by the three points with Toro in the collective and also in the singles after a minute and a half, when Leao produced the first powerful rebound. A Devil in charge, with the intensity that Pioli had spoken of on the eve. And the goal materialized after just seven minutes. Throwing Thiaw – how much personality – for Hernandez, who won a tackle with Romero and shot with first intention. Forster blocked Diaz centrally, managed to make a miracle on the Spaniard’s first shot but not on Brahim’s further header. Diavolo ahead and San Siro delirious, almost incredulous in the face of so much grace after bad times. Spurs reaction? Exiguous, bordering on the impalpable, also because Milan covered all the drafts. Just a couple of chills on an inactive ball, which in any case didn’t call Tatarusanu to intervene. The start of the recovery has not changed the balance of power. Aggressive Milan, with the necessary courage to bring a high and constant pressure, and with a Leao at times irrepressible in the wing. The central part of the second half was suffering because Milan gave up precious meters to Spurs, who however were unable to realize ball possession and lost their edge as the minutes went by, allowing the Devil to regain the lost ground. And here, a note of reproach for the Rossoneri, who didn’t have the lucidity to close the match. First De Ketelaere (78′), who came on for Diaz, headed a tower in front of Forster from Giroud’s kiss and a minute later Thiaw touched the post with his head. The hope is that waste does not weigh excessively in London. But in the meantime, welcome back Milan. See also Sala: "San Siro? The committees must not convince me but Milan and Inter"

February 14, 2023

