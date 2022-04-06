A YouGov study confirms the leadership of the Rossoneri brand among our home clubs and in the most important foreign strategic markets

Appeal and tradition, especially abroad. AC Milan is the most popular Italian football brand in China and the United States. It was unveiled by the “FootballIndex” study published by YouGov, an international research group that analyzes the various aspects related to football brands. AC Milan, between Beijing and Washington, placed first among the Italian teams, followed by Inter, Juve and Rome. The most followed of all? United in the United States and Real in China (where the Rossoneri are third). Rossoneri first, therefore, also in Italy.

Growth – In the last 24 months, AC Milan has consolidated and increased its international appeal. Thanks to the results on the field, of course, back in the Champions League after seven years of absence and now first in the league, but also outside. The strategic vision, innovation and emotional involvement with the fans have contributed to the growth of the AC Milan brand in the two key countries. These are the details: compared to the 2020-21 vintage, in Italy, the Rossoneri have gone from a score of 20.9 to 21.2. In the United States, on the other hand, again in one year, it went from 3.1 to 5.9. A surge of nearly three points. Eighth overall club after United, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern. Inter are tenth, Juve twelfth. Closes Rome in fourteenth place. See also Agronomist Castelli: "Uefa parameters respected. But in January we will suffer again ..."

Value – Lastly, last year’s excellent score was confirmed in China (15.3). Milan is the third Italian team, before him only Real and Barcelona. Inter are fourth (12.6, an increase of 0.4). Juventus eighth (10, down 0.9). Roma are thirteenth (6.1, compared to 5.7 last season). “FootballIndex” studies in detail the aspects that build the strength of a football brand, or the health index of the brand seen above in the rankings is made up of some indicators such as the perception of the clubs: quality of the players, technical staff, managerial management , the culture of cheering, tradition and the expression of a compelling game.

