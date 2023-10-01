Treviso one step away from the feat against reigning champion Olimpia. Coach Banchi finds his first success in the championship against Scafati. Gevi surprises the Sardinians, Reyer immediately overwhelming. Brescia ok against Pesaro

Matteo Lignelli-Giovanni Girolimetti

On the first day of Serie A basketball, which opened on Saturday with Trento’s victory over Cremona, Umana Venezia got off to a great start, led by a super Kyle Wiltjer who scored 19 points and defeated Tortona 76-60. Gevi Napoli wins dramatically, scoring over 100 points in Sassari, while Brescia achieves a success against Pesaro at the end of a fourth period played point by point and resolved by Christon, former player of the match, 14″ from the end. Olimpia risks against Treviso , but keeps its unbeaten streak intact on its debut (it hasn’t lost since 2015) by clinging to Shields and Mirotic. After the Super Cup victory, Virtus also confirms itself in the championship by overcoming a Givova who never lets go

SCAFATI VIRTUS 75-82 — First smile on the Virtus bench for Luca Banchi, who won away at PalaMangano thanks to a super performance from Toko Shengelia (21 points). Ready to go and it’s immediately a clear lead for Bologna: 5-20 with 3 minutes left in the first quarter thanks to the Dunston-Cordinier-Hackett trio. The Campania team tried to make up ground with triples from Pinkins and Rivers, but suffered heavily from Shengelia’s physicality. Virtus drops in the second half and you can see Scafati’s reaction with the former Gentile, who closes the run at 8-0 and brings his team back to -4. (53-57). Another push in the last quarter for the black Vs, who reconfirmed their +10 advantage (57-67) with the spectacular play on the Hackett-Mickey axis. Sacripanti’s men try to react coming out of the timeout, but fail in the defensive midfield and pay the price on Dunston’s acrobatic conclusion. The veteran Logan then takes care of keeping Givova’s hopes alive with the triple which is worth -3 (72-75). But Virtus can count on a glacial Shengelia, who scores the three points from the wing that seal the match. See also Blow Venice, Trento surrenders to Bramos and ... to Covid

Scafati: Nunge 16, Rivers 12, Gentile 8

Virtus: Shengelia 21, Hackett 14, Mickey 11

MILAN TREVISO 86-80 — Olimpia gets their first win in the championship, not without difficulty: they need a super Shields (22 points) and a glacial Mirotic (12) on his debut to avoid a nasty surprise at the Forum. Good start for Nutribullet who takes advantage of the home team’s inaccuracies. The Booker-Paulicap axis hurts Olimpia as they score the first, heavy run of 13-2. Milan reacts and relies on the physicality of Poythress, his best at starting the game. Treviso’s percentages drop in the second quarter, the debutant Mirotic brings his team closer with a triple to -4, but the former Barcelona player is forced out shortly afterwards due to a foul problem. The reigning champions grow in defensive intensity and with Ricci’s triple they get back into contact. The first half of the game ends with Treviso ahead: 38-40. Time to leave the locker room and Olimpia changes gear with Shields, taking the lead. But Treviso remains clinging to the match, even managing to score the break (9-0) which is worth the draw. Paulicap rises, first stopping Lo and then supporting for the lead, forcing Messina to time out. Shields plays the charge for Milan, but Young immediately responds to his triple. It’s Nikola Mirotic’s moment, who is ready from the corner and scores the overtaking for the reigning champions. Exclamation point from Young, his best, who dunks for -1 (80-79), but Treviso pays for the fouls committed in the decisive moment and Milan gives the final blow from the line. See also River's five hits in the 5-1 triumph against Unión in Santa Fe

Milan: Shields 22, Poythress 16, Mirotic 12

Treviso: Young 14, Paulicap and Booker 13, Bowman 11

Venice-Tortona 76-60 — On the field where, in the 2022 playoffs, the Ramondino team had reached the semi-final, Bertram Derthona started badly, going down 11-1 after 5 minutes with shots from Tessitori and Tucker, who immediately made Taliercio explode with a 2+1 in acrobatics. From that moment on, however, the protagonist is the big Wiltjer (19 points and 6 rebounds) who brings Reyer back to a double-digit lead in the 14th minute (22-12); soon a +14 taking advantage of defense and counterattack. Tortona, on the other hand, shoots poorly (0/19 from the arc to the end) and only scores from the foul line. Reyer always maintains a comfortable lead, reaching 56-39 at the start of the final period. But the real star is always Wiltjer: to his devastating impact he adds the triple of +20 (64-44) which virtually closes the score already in the 33rd minute.

Venice: Wiltjer 19, Parks, Tucker and Tessitori 10

Tortona: Daum 16, Dowe 15, Thomas 10

Brescia-Pesaro 81-79 — A lot of goals were scored in a 26-20 first quarter with the hosts led by Gabriel and Della Valle. Pesaro, however, clings to Trevon Bluiett who scores 12 points in 10 minutes. At the beginning of the second quarter, a triple from Akele brings Brescia to +14 (34-20), but Germani concedes too much in defense and allows the guests to come back to -2 (41-39) one minute before the break, with the usual Bluiett and two triples from Tambone. The inertia has changed and even when Brescia reacts (49-41), Pesaro is a drop that patiently digs the rock and impacts with a 15-7 break in the first half of the third quarter, certifying thanks to a triple by McCallum the 56-56. Even taking the lead with Totè. From that moment on we play point to point and anything happens, with the two teams alternating in command even if Brescia (which has 10 players on the scoresheet) is the one that keeps its head ahead for the longest. And despite Pesaro’s lead with 25″ left (after Bilan’s 0/4 from the line), Christon scores the winning basket. See also Olympiacos-Genk, hot vigil in Athens: the Greek police arrest 7 Romanians, for fear of retaliation…

Brescia: Christon and Cournooh 11, Gabriel, Bilan 10

Pesaro: Bluiett 21, Totè 16, Tambone 13

Sassari-Naples 90-111 — Banco di Sardegna defeated, the new Gevi celebrates, closing with record numbers. In the first minutes, when Napoli immediately gives a 5-0 lead with Sokolowski, we understand a lot about how the match will go. Not only did Gevi hold onto that margin until the second quarter, but they soon reached a double-digit lead without Sassari being able to find countermeasures in either defense or attack, where they immediately had to sip the point guard Cappelletti limited by fouls. At the long break a lot was scored and little changed, with the home team down 40-55 after Lever’s triple on the siren. Dinamo’s resistance, in practice, ends there and at the end of the third period Napoli is already +26 (84-58) after scoring 31 points in 10 minutes.

Sassari: Diop and McKinnie 15, Kruslin 13

Naples: Sokołowski 23, Zubcic 21, Pullen 17